Metro services hit on the Blue line after crack on track

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Delhi metro services were hit on the Blue line (Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali) on Saturday morning after a crack was noticed in the railway track at Indraprastha station.

The metro trains were allowed to run at restricted speed throughout the day.

In a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), its spokesperson Anuj Dayal said, “There is a welding defect in the track on one line running between the Indraprastha and Pragati Maidan stations of the Blue line and trains are being run in the section at a cautionary slower speed at present. DMRC’s maintenance team will take a maintenance block to carry out repairs soon which will be followed up in the night after close of services.”

The DMRC said that such defects occur due to change of weather conditions. “Operating trains at restricted speed is a standard practice adopted by DMRC in such cases. Services are completely safe,” the statement added.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:56 IST

