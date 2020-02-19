MHA nod to Chinese firm to build 2 tunnels

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:22 IST

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has give its nod to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to appoint a Chinese contractor for the construction of two underground sewer water tunnels, of nearly 10km, between Borivli and Goregaon.

The tunnels will be connected to the wastewater treatment plant (WTP) at Malad, and are a part of the civic body’s Mumbai Sewerage Disposal Project.

The first tunnel is proposed to be constructed between Borivli and Malad plant, while the second one is planned between Goregaon and Malad plant. Both the tunnels are proposed to be constructed on the Link Road.

The Malad WTP project is likely to improve the quality and reliability of wastewater collection, treatment and promote its usage.

BMC had allocated around ₹50 crore for the project. Meanwhile, the two tunnels will have to constructed by using a tunnel boring machine (TBM), which is currently being used for the Metro-3 project, and will be used for the construction of the coastal road.

BMC had floated bids to appoint contractors for construction of sewer water tunnel in two phases last year in March. According to BMC officials, they received two bids each for the first and second phases, in which three contractors – Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and China-based Shanghai Tunnelling Engineering Company (STEC) and ITD Cementation – had placed bids for the project. However, the BMC had sought a security clearance from the MHA for the Chinese firm last year.

Atul Rao, chief engineer of the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP), said, “We have received the security clearance for appointing Chinese contractor STEC. L&T and STEC had applied for phase-1 of the project, while STEC and ITD had for placed bids for the second phase. Of these, STEC has been shortlisted as the lowest bidder for both the phases. However, we are now conducting negotiations with STEC, and will get an approval of the civic body’s standing committee for the firm’s appointment for the project.”

STEC is also working in the underground Metro-3 corridor between Colaba and Aarey Colony.

A security clearance is mandatory for contractors who are not from India. MHA, in coordination with the external affairs ministry and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), gave its nod to the firm.

In the past, Chinese companies or firms that have connections with Chinese companies have been barred from bidding for Indian port projects by the Union cabinet committee on security grounds owing to the changing political relationship between the two countries. Chinese contractors were denied security clearances for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Bandra-Worli Sea-Link and Bandra-Versova Sea-Link projects.