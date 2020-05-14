e-paper
Migrant exodus: Pregnant woman trying to get home ends up in hospital

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 22:16 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A three months pregnant migrant woman, who was returning to the native village at Mau District in Uttar Pradesh along with her seven-month-old daughter and husband, was rushed to the civil hospital after she suffered bleeding and labour pain at a migrant shelter in Guru Nanak Stadium.

Amresh Morya,the woman’s husband, said, “We had to catch a train at noon. So we reached a migrant tent on Tajpur Road around 7.30am. Due to the huge rush, my wife had to remain standing at the tent for nearly three hours. Due to exhaustion, my wife began bleeding when we reached Guru Nanak Stadium.”

She was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors said that though the bleeding has stopped, they will be conducting a few tests. “Tomorrow, ultrasound tests will be conducted to ascertain that whether the woman has suffered miscarriage or not,” Dr Hatinder Kaur, senior medical officer, Mother and Child Hospital, Civil Hospital.

Amresh, who used to work at a garment manufacturing unit, said, “For over two months, I have been sitting at home. I have exhausted all my savings and now, I don’t have any money to pay the rent or buy milk for my child. So I decided to return and spend time with my family.”

