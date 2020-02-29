Migrant factory worker flees with Ludhiana industrialist’s ₹4 lakh

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 23:36 IST

An Uttar Pradesh man is at large after allegedly stealing Rs 4 lakh from his employer, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shivam Singh, alias Roshan, 20, is a native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

He was working at a hosiery unit in Bal Singh Nagar for the past two years. However, the factory owner did not get him verified through police.

Kartik Sachdeva, the complainant, told the police that his father Krishan Sachdeva, in the presence of Shivam, had kept Rs 4 lakh in cash in a locked almirah on Thursday and kept the keys in a drawer.

On Friday, when they returned to office, they were shocked to find the almirah unlocked and the cash missing. Shivam, who lived on the factory premises, has been missing since, putting him under suspicion for the crime.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurvinder Singh, who is the investigating official for this case, said they had lodged an FIR under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code on Sachdeva’s complaint.

THIRD CASE IN A MONTH

FEBRUARY 19: The driver of a realtor and builder had decamped with Rs 6.5 lakh in cash from Jawaddi. The Dugri police had arrested the accused, identified as Baldev Singh, of Badhni Kalan village, Moga, when he was trying to escape from the city.

FEBRUARY 3: An Amritsar-based trader had escaped with Rs 3.9 lakh in cash, cheques for Rs 9.5 lakh and his licensed revolver from Mochpura Bazaar. The accused was arrested on February 6.