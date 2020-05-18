‘Mild force’ used to disperse migrants blocking highway in Yamunanagar

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:28 IST

At least 300 labourers, who were camping at Karheda shelter home in Yamunanagar, tried to block the highway and demanded to be sent back to their home towns, prompting police to use ‘mild force’ to disperse them on Sunday.

A video also surfaced on social media platforms showing many of them running away to nearby fields, leaving behind their luggage, cycles and footwear.

SP Himanshu Garg said, “Some migrants tried to block the highway and also pelted stones at policemen. Mild force was used to send them back to the shelter home. No FIR has been registered in the case.”

“Most of the protesters belonged to Bihar. Currently, they are being sent back only by trains. We are sending migrants from UP by buses and that is why they demanded to be sent by buses as well. However, buses are plying regularly as no-objection certificates for these are easy to obtain from other states. But in the case of trains, Railways ministry gets involved and coordination between all parties take time,” SP Garg added.

Cong flays Khattar govt

Slamming the Khattar government over the incident, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP had ‘sold dreams’ to the poor to come to power and now it was ‘insensitive’ towards their plight.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, while tagging the viral video on Twitter, also criticised the police action.