Minister’s son, 4 others test positive for dengue

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:41 IST

A cabinet minister’s son and four others tested positive for dengue on Thursday. Till now, 68 people have tested positive for dengue in the state capital, said officials.

While the minister’s son is admitted to the Civil Hospital, the others are recuperating at home and their condition, according to health officials, is stable. Health officials examined the patients and gave necessary instructions.

The minister’s son was brought to the hospital on complaint of high fever and pain. The platelet levels were recorded on the lower side. Doctors examined him and then prescribed repeat tests for dengue.

“He was in Dehradun where he was tested for dengue. We have sent the samples for a repeat test,” said Dr Ashutosh Dubey, medical superintendent of the hospital.

The health department has been running a campaign against vector-borne diseases and served notices to households and offices where mosquito larvae were found. Various establishments, including the KGMU and the Lohia institute, have been served notices, said officials.

In July, the KGMU was issued 17 notices by the health department in one day as health department teams spotted mosquito larvae at 11 places on the campus. Elsewhere in the city, the maximum spots with mosquito larvae in the past two months were found in Indira Nagar, Rajajipuram, Faizullahganj and Alambagh.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 23:41 IST