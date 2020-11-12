e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Minor girl abducted in Jammu district rescued, accused held

Minor girl abducted in Jammu district rescued, accused held

The girl has been reunited with her family.

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Police on Thursday rescued a minor girl and arrested her kidnapper from RS Pura sector of Jammu district.

“We received a written complaint on Wednesday at Bari Brahmana police station from a resident of Palli village, who claimed that his 14-year-old daughter went missing on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday from their house,” said a police officer.

All efforts of the family members to trace the girl proved futile.

Police registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC at Bari Brahmana police station and launched searches to trace the girl, he added.

The girl was rescued from RS Pura and her kidnapper identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Gharana in RS Pura was arrested.

The girl has been reunited with her family.

top news
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In