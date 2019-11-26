Minor girl tries to kill self after being ‘sexually harassed’, suspect nabbed

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019

Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old Class 12 student, who later tried to allegedly kill herself by consuming some pills.

Officials of Indirapuram police station said that the young man had been stalking the girl for sometime and forced her to meet him once in a while.

The girl allegedly consumed the pills on Sunday, after which her mother rushed her to a hospital and filed a written police complaint. The police then registered an FIR at Indirapuram police station under IPC sections 354a (sexual harassment), 354d (stalking), 506 (criminal intidimation) and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“Earlier my daughter and the suspect used to talk to each other and were friends. However, he made forcible advances towards her, after which she refused to meet him. He then resorted to threatening her of dire consequences and told her that he will kill himself and her if she did not meet him. He also inappropriately touched my daughter, and when she refused his advances, in a fit of rage he attacked and injured her. After this incident, I met him and got a written confession from the suspect stating that he will not trouble her again. But he continued,” the victim’s mother said in her complaint.

“He had also clicked pictures of her and used to blackmail her in order to make her meet him. Out of fear, my daughter sometimes met him a couple of times. On the day of the incident, he called her again to meet but she refused. Over this he threatened that he will kill himself. After this, my daughter consumed some pills and tried to kill herself and had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment,” she stated further.

On the basis of complaint the Indirapuram police arrested the suspect, who is resident of Indirapuram.

“The young man had been harassing the girl for past couple of months and as a result she consumed some pills. She was under treatment for a day and got discharged from the hospital on Monday night. We registered the FIR and arrested the suspect,” said Mahendra Singh, SHO of Indirapuram police station.