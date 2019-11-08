e-paper
9-yr-old escapes with injuries as car crushes her against wall in Navi Mumbai

Police said they have obtained CCTV footage from the society. The police will now build its case against Mhatre and arrest him.

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2019 08:11 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustan Times, Navi Mumbai
The driver said he accidentally hit the accelerator, instead of the brakes, when he saw the girl.(CCTV grab)
         

A nine-year-old girl was injured in a freak accident as a car crushed her against a wall inside a Navi Mumbai housing society on Tuesday. While Sakshi Singh is recuperating at MGM Hospital in Kamothe and is stable, the Kalamboli police have booked the driver.

According to the police, the accused, Naresh Mhatre, 44, works as a teacher and lives in Sai Nagar housing society in sector-4, Kalamboli. Around 3.30pm, Singh was walking out of the society’s main gate when Mhatre was entering through the same gate in his car. As the space was small enough for only a car to pass, Singh moved towards the side. The driver, however, lost control of the car, veering sideways and crushing Singh.

“The driver said he accidentally hit the accelerator, instead of the brakes, when he saw the girl. We approached the girl’s father in the hospital and requested him to register a complaint, but he was not willing to do so,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector, Kalamboli police station.

Singh’s father, Arvind, works as a labourer and stays in the same society. Taking suo motu cognisance, the police have registered a case and booked Mhatre for rash driving and causing injuries.

Officers said they have obtained CCTV footage from the society. The police will now build its case against Mhatre and arrest him.

