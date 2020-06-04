Mission Fateh: Youth to help contain spread of virus in Punjab

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:50 IST

The Punjab Youth Development Board will rope in youth to help contain the spread of coronavirus and make ‘Mission Fateh’ a success, said Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, chairman of the board.

He informed that with the active support of 13,900 youth clubs, 600 red ribbon clubs and 2 lakh NSS volunteers, the board aims to spread awareness in every nook and corner of the state. He said that during the month-long campaign under the mission, the warriors will create mass awareness on the need for wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distancing and taking care of the elderly.

Besides, they will ask people to remain vigilant about the entry of outsiders in their locality, bring home the importance of use COVA App to track COVID -19 patients, guide about the importance of home quarantine, the symptoms of the flu and action thereafter, restrictions during Lockdown 5.0 and penalties and fines in case of violations. Bindra said that to check the spread of the virus, community mobilisation was required.