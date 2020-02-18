Mithibai principal held in 1 more case of sexual harassment

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 00:53 IST

The principal of Mithibai College, Dr Rajpal Hande, was arrested by Juhu police on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a professor at a conference in 2016. Hande, who was also arrested in another molestation case last month by Tilak Nagar police, has been released on bail.

According to the FIR filed by Juhu police, on October 20, 2016, the complainant had attended the conference at the college, where the accused allegedly held her hand twice and stared at her. After taking up the matter with the college authorities, she had approached the police. Not satisfied with the police action, the complainant had then approached the State Human Rights Commission in January 2020.

After the commission members summoned Juhu police, demanding the status report on the progress of the case by February 17, deputy commissioner of police zone 9, Paramjeet Singh Dahiya, on Monday wrote to them, stating that Hande was called to the police station and arrested on February 15. His relative and lawyer were informed about his arrest, the letter, of which HT has a copy of, stated. In the letter, the DCP also informed the commission that the CCTV footage of the incident could not be found as it took place in 2016. “The college’s internal complaints committee is also making enquiry in the matter and the police have not received any report from them,” the DCP stated in the letter.

Pandharinath Whaval, senior inspector of Juhu police station, said, “Hande was arrested on Saturday and released on bail as the offence is bailable. We’ll soon file a charge sheet.”

In January, acting on a sessions court’s order, Hande was arrested in another molestation case filed by a professor and released on bail. While Hande did not respond to HT’s calls, his lawyer, Rajiv Sawant said, “The complaint is false and baseless. We have moved high court to quash the FIR.”

The college management did not comment on the case.