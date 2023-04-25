CM MK Stalin inaugurates 84 modern paddy storage facilities in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated 84 modern paddy storage facilities established in nine districts across the State by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.(File/ HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These godowns have a combined storage of 1.16 metric tonnes capacity. In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for establishing 63 direct paddy procurement centres in 10 districts for ₹39.37 crore, virtually from the Secretariat here. Also, he inaugurated a 750 metric tonne modern warehouse established at a cost of ₹2 crore in Dindigul district.

Read here: TN withholds Bill for 12-hr shift after protest by unions

Stalin formally renamed the arterial Avvai Shanmugam Salai, here, after former Additional Solicitor General V P Raman. He unveiled the new name board "V P Raman Road" for the stretch from Marina Beach to Indian Bank head office, in the presence of Raman family members, at the Secretariat here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Dr J Radhakrishnan were among those who participated.