TN withholds Bill for 12-hr shift after protest by unions

Chennai Chennai, Apr 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Monday announced that the state government was withholding the implementation of the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2023, which extended working hours to 12 hours from eight hours a day, amid protests by various political parties and labour unions.

The announcement came after public works department (PWD) minister E V Velu and labour minister C V Ganesan chaired a meeting with representatives of trade unions who raised concerns over the bill.

In a statement, the chief minister said: “Various aspects that can protect the welfare of workers have been passed in the Tamil Nadu Factories Act aiming to attract huge investments and enhance the employment opportunities of the youth in the southern and northern districts of the State.”

It added: “Based on the opinion voiced by representatives of several trade unions and political parties, the Factories (Amendment) Bill has been put on hold…. It is the government’s objective to ensure the well-being of the workforce and protect them while promoting industrial development. Industrial peace is essential for the growth of industries.”

The bill was introduced in the assembly on April 13 and passed on April 21, amid opposition from almost all parties, including the Congress, an ally of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The bill sought to extend the working hours to 12 hours from the present eight hours. Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, however, assured that the total working hours in a week would remain unchanged for the workers who would now have the option to work for four days in a week and avail three days leave. “This would immensely benefit women workers,” he had said.

MLA T Ramachandran of CPI, another ally of DMK, claimed that the act, if implemented in the present form, would strike down the hard-won rights of the employees, particularly wage hike and job permanency.