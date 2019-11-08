MLAs firm behind Uddhav

cities

With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking an aggressive stand on equal power-sharing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party’s legislators are rallying behind him. This is in contrast to the situation in 2014, when the Sena had hurriedly joined the BJP government, fearing defection of its MLAs to the BJP. Thackeray, meanwhile, is keeping in touch with Opposition Congress and NCP, in case the BJP does not accept his demand. Consequently, the legislators are confident the party will be in power in either scenario.

Thackeray adopted an aggressive stance after Devendra Fadnavis denied the 50:50 power-sharing formula, with the chief minister’s post. The party, subsequently, built a narrative that Fadnavis and the BJP leadership, by remaining silent on the issue, are attempting to prove Thackeray wrong. On Thursday, the Sena chief dug in his heels over the demand and made his stand clear to the 56 MLAs and eight independent MLAs supporting the party. The threat of defections of MLAs is low this time, as repercussions of switching loyalties could be adverse for them. Secondly, the Sena is in a better position to negotiate a good deal than it was in 2014. This could mean more portfolios than what the party got in 2014.

However, the Sena leadership has decided to keep its MLAs at Rang Sharda hotel in Bandra West, which is around 2.5km from Matoshree — the Thackeray residence. According to party insiders, the party has booked 25 rooms, with two MLAs sharing a room. The MLAs who are based in and around Mumbai have not been put up at the hotel. Party leaders said the MLAs have been asked to stay in Mumbai to facilitate their movement and save time. The MLAs are expected to be at the hotel for another two to three days, party insiders said.

“MLAs have come from across the state. They don’t have govt housing, which is why they have been put up there,” said Sanjay Raut, Sena leader.

The legislators’ movements are not restricted while they are put up at the hotel. Shahaji Bapu Patil, legislator from Sangola in Solapur district went to purchase clothes at Colaba on Thursday evening, he said.

Prakash Abitkar added, “The move to keep all MLAs together is nothing to do with fear of defections. It is to facilitate our movement in case we need to go for somewhere at the same time.”

“We have passed a resolution and given full authority to Uddhavji to decide. His decision will be final. The chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena with equal power-sharing, as decided before the Lok Sabha polls,” said Abdul Sattar, Sena MLA from Sillod. Legislator from Ratnagiri Uday Samant said: “Not one MLA will defect.”

Political analysts said the Sena legislators would not switch loyalties as they fear voters’ anger. “If they decide to desert the party and shift to the BJP, they know the voters won’t like it. The mandate is in a way against the BJP and Sena, so they are wary,” said Surendra Jondhale, political analyst. “If an elected representative deserts his party, people will not spare him. We have seen what happened to Udayanraje [Bhosale] recently,” said Prakash Abitkar, Sena MLA from Radhanagari in Kolhapur district.

Another political analyst, Prakash Bal, said the Sena could see defections if the president’s rule is imposed.