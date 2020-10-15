e-paper
MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes

MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes

Jalandhar district has 956 females against 1,000 males and administration is focusing to increase the ratio by next year.

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
So far, over 100 houses, mostly in slum areas, have seen such visits by officials.
So far, over 100 houses, mostly in slum areas, have seen such visits by officials. (HT PHOTO)
         

Concerned about poor sex ratio in the district, Jalandhar administration has launched a unique initiative wherein local MLAs and SDMs, along with other officials, visit the houses of newborn girls with cakes, sweets and gifts to celebrate their birth.

Jalandhar district has 956 females against 1,000 males and administration is focusing to increase the ratio by next year.

The initiative is a part of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign spearheaded by the Jalandhar deputy commissioner considering the low sex ratio of girls. So far, over 100 houses, mostly in slum areas, have seen such visits by officials.

“Each house where a girl was born has been visited after a discussion with accredited social health activists and local panchayat members. The aim is to counter the stigma among people who still feel disheartened by a girl’s birth,” said district programme officer Gurwinder Singh Randhawa.

He said people feel delighted when an MLA and administration officials surprisingly visit a random house.

