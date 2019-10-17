MNS’ Shinde plays “I know Kothrud” card to trump BJP’s stronghold

cities

PUNE Kishor Shinde is as “son of the soil” as it can get in Kothrud. Fighting the Assembly elections on the MNS ticket, Shinde has the backing of the Congress and NCP in this constituency. All with one single aim - defeat the BJP candidate Chandrakant Patil, also the BJP’s state president and Pune’s guardian minister.

Shinde is contesting the assembly elections for third time, after unsuccessfully run-ins in 2009 and 2014, also on the MNS ticket.

The closest he has come to winning was in 2009, against Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Mokate, where Shinde lost the election by just 7,000 votes.

Shinde has ensured he has remained in the Kothrud resident’s memory by taking up hyper-local issues. Most recently he engaged mall managers in the city for charging exorbitant prices for food items; a police case which has now gone to court.

Born and brought up in Kothrud, Shinde has been a corporator with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) twice and is known for his “aggressive” style.

Shinde has also walked with Raj Thackeray ever since the formation of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). By profession, Shinde is an advocate.

“I am going to win from Kothrud. If Chandrakant Patil and the BJP claim Kothrud is safe for the BJP, then why is he campaigning so hard. Why are all the national leaders of the BJP visiting Pune and Kothrud? I know the issues and solutions for Kothrud Assembly constituency,” Shinde said.

