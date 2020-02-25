MNS workers booked for trespassing, asking for citizenship proof in Pune

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:24 IST

PUNE: A case of trespassing and criminal intimidation was registered late on Monday night against men who claimed to be workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and asked for proof of nationality from three persons in Balajinagar area of Pune.

A complaint was lodged by Roshan Noorhasan Shaikh, 35, a resident of Balajinagar near Satara road area of Pune, who was one of the three men who were rounded up by the MNS workers with the help of police on Saturday morning. Shaikh owns a jewellery repair and polishing shop in Dattawadi area and used to be a member of the MNS in 2010.

Two of the accused were identified as local MNS leaders Ajay Shinde and Sachin Katkar, according to the complainant.

“No arrests have been made yet. We are looking into the incident of that day. Legal action will be taken,” said inspector (crime) Vijay Puranik of Sahakarnagar police station who is investigating the case. When asked about the police officials who were with the MNS workers, Puranik said, “We will identify who were there and take appropriate action.”

According to the police, the accused claimed to be activists of MNS working to keep a track on Bangladeshi nationals living in India illegally.

In his complaint, Shaikh told the police that the men arrived at his house around 8:30 am and took him to the ground floor of the building he lives in.

“He used to be a member of MNS and later quit the party as he did not identify with the ideology. They repeatedly kept on asking him if he was Bangladeshi even though he said he was from West Bengal. They made him speak in Bengali,” said advocate Tosif Shaikh who helped Shaikh register a case.

“The family has been living here for several years. They (accused) were illegally trespassing in the house of innocent poor people and targeting the minority community people of Maharashtra calling them Bangladeshi and harassing them and demanding proof of citizenship. The police were also present with them. Who are these people to ask for proof of citizenship? Country should be governed by rule of law and the Constitution,” said Tosif.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 149, 448, 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 37(1) of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 was registered at Sahakarnagar police station against the accused.

Meanwhile, MNS city unit president Ajay Shinde said, “This is the first part of our operation to throw out illegal immigrants from the city. We had caught three suspected illegal immigrants and handed them to the Pune police. Few families escaped from the area where we carried out a search operation. The entire operation was carried out with the help of the police.”