Modi govt following ‘divide and rule’ policy: Kanhaiya Kumar

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:02 IST

CPI leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of following the ‘divide and rule’ policy of the erstwhile British rulers of India.

“The BJP-led NDA government is creating communal tension in the society by enacting laws that discriminate on the basis of religion,” he said while addressing the ‘Sanvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally organised by the CPI here to mark the party’s 94th foundation day

“The government is taking recourse to the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to keep the attention of the public away from the real issues like falling gross domestic product (GDP) growth and rising inflation,” said Kumar.

He also criticised the government for planning to sell big public-sector enterprises to private industrialists.

“The people who raise the real public issues and criticise the government are tagged as anti-nationals,” he added.

CPI general secretary Dr BK Kango, party’s state secretary Bant Singh Brar and former MLA Hardev Singh Arshi also addressed the gathering.