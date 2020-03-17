e-paper
Moga sarpanches, councillors to report daily arrival of outsiders

HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
In view of coronavirus outbreak, sarpanches and councillors here have been told to share the details of foreigners and strangers coming into their jurisdiction on a daily basis.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Saurabh Raj on Tuesday asked the municipal commissioner and additional deputy commissioner to ensure compliance of these directions.

He said if no such person is found in the area, a nil report should be forwarded to him. “If suspects are reported, the civil surgeon will send a departmental team to spot for immediate examination and take necessary action,” the DC added.

The DC also directed the civil surgeon to initiate the process to make all Jan Aushadi Kendras in the district operational.

Similarly, town planners were told to prepare maps of the entire district to help persons in case of unforeseen situations.

He directed the police to isolate suspected cases.

