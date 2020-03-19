Mohali: Finally, GMADA to begin constructing Kharar-Mullanpur road from April 15

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:02 IST

To connect Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, to the National Highway 21, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is coming up with a new 8-km road that will be 200 feet wide. Work on this road is slated to begin from April 15.

GMADA has acquired around 120 acres for the road, which will begin from New Sunny Enclave (near KFC), connecting the Airport road to Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, near the cricket stadium. The ₹130-crore project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months. The road will also connect to the Kurali road that leads to Roopnagar and Morinda. Chief engineer of GMADA Sunil Kansal said, “We have floated tenders for the proposed road-7 and three agencies have applied for it. We are hoping to begin work from April 15 and will complete it in 18 months.”

He further said it would provide great relief for commuters, as once the road is made, they would not have to go to Mullanpur via Chandigarh or Kurali. With this road, it will take them just 15 minutes from NH-21 to reach their destination. It will also reduce traffic in Chandigarh and Mohali. This stretch will also serve as a ring road that will connect Kharar with Zirakpur, he said.

Land of the project has been acquired in Sunny Enclave, Daun village and Mundi Kharar. The 18 km-long stretch connecting Kharar to Zirakpur was completed around four years ago, but work on the road connecting Kharar to New Chandigarh has been pending over last four years. Amardeep Singh Tiwana, a farmer in Kharar, said it was long pending demand of the residents and the new road will ease traffic in Kharar and Chandigarh.