Mohali gets its first CNG filling station

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Mohali district’s first compressed natural gas (CNG) station, through video conference.

Named Midway HP Centre, it has been set up by the firm Torrent Gas on the Landran-Chunni road.

“72% of the population and 52% of the geographical area of the country is covered by city gas distribution network. The availability of clean and cheap CNG across the country is a critical step towards energy sufficiency. In future, all fuels, including CNG, would be provided at the doorstep of the customers through a mobile delivery system,” said the minister.

Jinal Mehta, director, Torrent Gas, said: “The firm is committed to making CNG for vehicles and PNG for industries and residences widely available across all its authorised areas and thereby contribute towards the socio-economic development of these regions.”

