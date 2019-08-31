Mohali water dept gets final warning to clear Rs 8.5 crore power dues

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:07 IST

The water supply and sanitation department continues to remain the biggest electricity bill defaulter in Mohali, with its dues mounting to Rs 8.5 crore in the past three years.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has now sent a registered notice to the department, asking it to clear the bills within two weeks, or face snapping of electricity supply.

Other major defaulters among government establishments are Greater Mohali Area Development Authority office in Sector 62 (Rs 32 lakh), municipal corporation building in Sector 68 (Rs 29 lakh), Vigilance Bhawan in Sector 68 (Rs 17 lakh) and legal department in Sector 69 (Rs 14 lakh). Various police stations also owe Rs 14 lakh while schools in peripheral areas have to pay up Rs 7 lakh in all.

A senior PSPCL officer, who did not wish to be named, said the water supply and sanitation department has not paid heed to notices issued earlier. “This time, a registered notice has been sent, and the department has been asked to clear the dues within two weeks, failing which we will be forced to disconnect its electricity supply,” he said.

Ravinder Singh Saini, superintending engineer, PSPCL, said: “Notices have already been issued to other government departments as well. As far as the water supply and sanitation department is concerned, we are hopeful that it will clear the dues this time.”

Name and shame

The PSPCL has also put up a list of 110 defaulters, with total dues of Rs 10.57 crore, on its notice board as a “name-and-shame” exercise. More lists are being prepared, after which the total outstanding dues in the district would become clear, said Saini.

PS Virdi, president, Consumer Protection Federation, Mohali, said: “I raised the issue several times as government departments in Punjab owe about Rs 1,400 crore to PSPCL. It is sad that the power utility failed to recover the amount from government offices, while it takes no time in disconnecting power supply of private persons.”

PSPCL caters to around 2.5 lakh consumers in Mohali. Of these, 1.86 lakh are domestic users, while the remaining 27% are divided into commercial, small power, medium supply, large supply, bulk supply, public lighting, agriculture power and temporary supply categories.

The non-recovery of outstanding dues has added to the revenue gap, which at present stands at around ₹10 crore. The issue has also been flagged in the annual audit report. While rapping the government power utility, the audit stated that being a commercial entity, it cannot afford to allow accumulation of dues, which ends up turning into bad debt.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:07 IST