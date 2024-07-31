Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.85 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on July 31, 2024, is 34.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.85 °C and 36.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 31.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.85 °C and 36.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 152.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 1, 2024
|31.38 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 2, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|31.27 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|33.79 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 5, 2024
|33.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|32.69 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|22.09 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.0 °C
|Light rain
