Monsoon draws to a close in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:52 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially declared the withdrawal of monsoon from the city. This year, the withdrawal was delayed by nine days, with the normal date of withdrawal being September 30.

IMD officials say that at 695.8 mm, the total monsoon recorded this time remained 17.6% deficient against a normal of 844.2 mm. “Most of the rainfall was seen in July when the monsoon was active in the Northern region, but the rain was below average after that, as the trough of the monsoon had passed over central india.”

Officials added that both the onset and withdrawal of monsoon had been delayed this year. The onset of the monsoon was delayed due to Cyclone Vaayu over Arabian Sea in the beginning of July. The withdrawal this year was delayed due to anticyclonic movement over the Arabian sea.

The maximum temperature went up from 31.1°C on Tuesday to 31.2°C on Wednesday while the minimum temperature went up from 18.9°C to 20.1°C. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31 and 32°C and minimum between 18 and 19°C, said Met officials. Humidity stayed between 48% and 89% on Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST