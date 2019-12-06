More’s advice helps Appoorwa to pocket third ICF trophy

cities

Pune: An advice from Prashant More during the two-minute break after the second set helped S Appoorwa calm her nerves and claim the 8th Carrom ICF Cup defeating Ayesha Sajid 10-25, 25-22, 25-6 at PYC Hindu Gymkhana on Friday.

“I told Prashant that I am unable to check why I’m playing dull. He said to just adjust the speed of my shots and it worked wonders in the third set,” said Appoorwa, who claimed the ICF cup in 2003 and 2016.

Ayesha Sajid had set up the game in her favour by winning the first set 25-10 and leading the second set 22-9 at the ninth board but an error of judgement helped Appoorwa collect 7 points from the 10th board to make it 22-16. The 37-year-old went on to take four boards in a row to win the second set 25-22.

“I played with patience and it helped when I was not doing well,” Appoorwa said.

Earlier in the day, Ayesha entered the final by defeating Rashmi Kumari 15-25, 25-23, 25-20.

“I was never in control of the game. Ayesha was pocketing points and I was just wondering what is happening as I was unable to make the right connect with coin. Playing against Indian opponent is always difficult. Even my semi-final 25-15, 25-22 win against K Nagjyothi was not an easy affair,” Appoorwa said, adding that she is preparing for the senior national carrom championship whose dates are yet to be announced.

After the resumption, Ayesha was trailing from the first board, as she lost it with seven points. Appoorwa took a 20-0 lead at the end of fourth board. Ayesha did managed to win the fifth board to make 20-6, but in the sixth board Apporwa sealed the fate of the match.

Irshad stuns former world champion More

Irsahd Ahmed came from one set down to outplay former world champion Prashant More 25-3, 25-14, 25-24. It was the first major title for Irshad, who made it to the final after defeating in-form Zaheer Pasha 25-14, 18-25, 25-23.

More, the 2016 world champion, started with a bang taking white slam in the first board of the first set. It opened up the set for him with 11-0 lead and opponent Irshad could not do much as he went down 25-3.

It was from the second set, where the Nagpur player brought his top class game into play by taking lead from the first board and won the set 25-14.

In the decider, More again took the lead by taking white slam the second time in the seventh board to make it 19-18. In the next two board, Irshad played with a lot more maturity and won the decider 25-24.

In the semi-finals, More defeated Rajesh Gohil 25-24, 6-25, 25-21 while Irshad Ahmed got the better of Zaheer Pasha 25-14, 18-25, 25-23.

What is slam

White slam means pocketing all the white carrommen with or without queen in first strike or turn.

Black slam means pocketing all black carrommen with or without queen in first turn.

Results:

Women:

Final: S Appoorwa bt Ayesha Sajid 10-25, 25-22, 25-6

Semi-finals: Ayesha Sajid bt Rashmi Kumari 15-25, 25-23, 25-22 ; S Appoorva bt K Nagjyothi 25-15, 25-22