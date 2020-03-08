e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / More snow, rain likely in Himachal from March 11

More snow, rain likely in Himachal from March 11

Maximum temperatures were 10°C to 11°C below normal and minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy snowfall and rain from March 11 onwards as the state’s meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for lower and middle hills for March 11 and an orange warning for March 12.

A day after Himachal received fresh snowfall and rain, cold wave continued throughout the state as maximum temperatures was 10°C to 11°C below normal and minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal.

State MeT department director, Manmohan Singh, said, “The weather will remain clear till March 10 after which heavy snowfall and rain is likely to occur throughout the state due to a fresh western disturbance.”

Light to moderate precipitation occurred at most places of the state during the last 24 hours. Weather was partly cloudy in Shimla which recorded a minimum temperature of 2.7°C. Minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 1.6°C, Manali minus 1.4°C, Dalhousie minus 0.2°C and Dharamshala 5.8°C. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 6.0°C, 10.0°C, 9.4°C and 11.3°C respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state at minus 4.3°C while Una was the hottest at 17.2°C.

top news
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
Coronavirus live: Efforts on to evacuate Indians from Iran, says Jaishankar
Coronavirus live: Efforts on to evacuate Indians from Iran, says Jaishankar
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities