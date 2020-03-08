More snow, rain likely in Himachal from March 11

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:43 IST

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy snowfall and rain from March 11 onwards as the state’s meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for lower and middle hills for March 11 and an orange warning for March 12.

A day after Himachal received fresh snowfall and rain, cold wave continued throughout the state as maximum temperatures was 10°C to 11°C below normal and minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal.

State MeT department director, Manmohan Singh, said, “The weather will remain clear till March 10 after which heavy snowfall and rain is likely to occur throughout the state due to a fresh western disturbance.”

Light to moderate precipitation occurred at most places of the state during the last 24 hours. Weather was partly cloudy in Shimla which recorded a minimum temperature of 2.7°C. Minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 1.6°C, Manali minus 1.4°C, Dalhousie minus 0.2°C and Dharamshala 5.8°C. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 6.0°C, 10.0°C, 9.4°C and 11.3°C respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state at minus 4.3°C while Una was the hottest at 17.2°C.