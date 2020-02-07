Mosque away from temple site is a good decision: Kalyan Singh

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:29 IST

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, under whose regime the Babri mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992, said the announcement of temple trust meant one more step closer to realising his life-time ambition – a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Kalyan whose government was dismissed following the demolition, is among the leaders named by the CBI in the criminal conspiracy in Babri mosque demolition case. Unperturbed, he said in an interview that Ram Navmi would be a good time to lay the foundation stone of the grand temple. Excerpts:

As an old BJP war horse associated with temple cause, how do you view the Prime Minister’s announcement?

I am thrilled beyond words. It’s a step closer to realising my lifetime ambition of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the core of my heart.

After losing immunity you enjoyed as Rajasthan governor, you have been named as an accused by the CBI in the ‘criminal conspiracy’ case.

I have been named among the accused along with (LK) Advani ji, Uma ji and others. That’s ok. All my life I lived for the temple cause.

The UP government has allotted 5 acres of land for a mosque nearly 25 kilometers away from where the temple would come up. What do you make of it?

I welcome it. The decision to allot land for mosque away from the place where grand Ram temple would come up is great because the two religious places in close proximity would have caused problems.

The VHP had already declared the model of Ram temple. But, since the temple construction would be overseen by a trust, would there be inner contradictions on the issue?

No, the VHP has given a model. But, it would be up to the Trust to approve that model or make some modifications to it.

By when do you expect the temple to be a reality?

I guess it would take at least 2 to 3 years. But I feel Ram Navmi would be a good day to lay the foundation stone of the grand temple