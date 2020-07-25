e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mother-son held with 1kg heroin in Gurdaspur

Mother-son held with 1kg heroin in Gurdaspur

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Gurdaspur police arrested a woman and her son with 1kg heroin here on Saturday. Police suspect that the duo has links to Indian and Pak drug smugglers active along the international border.

Addressing a press conference, Gurdaspur SSP Rajinder Singh Sohal said that after getting a tip-off, police installed a naka at Dinanagar. “While checking vehicles, cops saw a bike-borne man and a woman attempting to turn back on seeing the naka. Cops caught them and recovered the contraband from their possession,” he said.

The accused were identified as Ravinder Singh, of Simbal Kulian village in Pathankot, and his mother Surjit Kaur. A case was registered against both under the NDPS Act at Dinanagar police station.

“During questioning, they revealed that local drug smugglers were to be supplied the heroin from Pak smugglers through Bamial sector and they contacted each other through WhatsApp. Around 15-20 days back, the Pak smugglers supplied the heroin in big quantity. They stored it at the residence of the arrested accused and gave them one packet for the help,” the SSP said.

He added that police are trying to nab rest of the smugglers involved.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In