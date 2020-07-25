Mother-son held with 1kg heroin in Gurdaspur

cities

The Gurdaspur police arrested a woman and her son with 1kg heroin here on Saturday. Police suspect that the duo has links to Indian and Pak drug smugglers active along the international border.

Addressing a press conference, Gurdaspur SSP Rajinder Singh Sohal said that after getting a tip-off, police installed a naka at Dinanagar. “While checking vehicles, cops saw a bike-borne man and a woman attempting to turn back on seeing the naka. Cops caught them and recovered the contraband from their possession,” he said.

The accused were identified as Ravinder Singh, of Simbal Kulian village in Pathankot, and his mother Surjit Kaur. A case was registered against both under the NDPS Act at Dinanagar police station.

“During questioning, they revealed that local drug smugglers were to be supplied the heroin from Pak smugglers through Bamial sector and they contacted each other through WhatsApp. Around 15-20 days back, the Pak smugglers supplied the heroin in big quantity. They stored it at the residence of the arrested accused and gave them one packet for the help,” the SSP said.

He added that police are trying to nab rest of the smugglers involved.