Motorman applies brakes, saves trespasser’s life

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:27 IST

An alert motorman, on Sunday, saved the life of a man who was trespassing the railway tracks on Diva station to reach the platform. The man was inches away from an approaching local train when the motorman applied emergency brakes.

An official from Central Railway (CR), Mumbai, said, “The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras at 7.42am. The man first jumped off the running local to catch a fast CSMT-bound train that had arrived on platform number 4, at Diva station.”

The motorman MP Chavda, 50, helped save life of a man who escaped by a fraction of a second of being hit by the train, said the official.

“As soon as the local (Kasara-bound fast local) arrived at platform number 3, of Diva station, I noticed a young man, who jumped off CSMT-bound slow local which had halted at platform number 2. He was crossing the track to catch the fast local on platform number 4. I immediately applied emergency brakes and used an alarm whistle to alert him, but he continued to cross. He escaped being hit by just a few inches,” said Chavda, who has been working as a motorman for over 25 years.

In another case on Saturday, an alert motorman of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound local halted the train after he spotted a couple standing in the middle of the railway track near Vitthalwadi station, during afternoon hours. However, as the motorman applied brakes, the couple left the spot. The train halted for five minutes, without leading to any disruptions.