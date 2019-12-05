e-paper
MU yet to declare dates for PhD entrance test held in December every year

Dec 05, 2019
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
The University of Mumbai (MU) is yet to announce the dates for the PhD Entrance Test (PET), which is usually held in December. The delay in the declaration of the dates has led to confusion among PhD aspirants.

Last year, the exam was held on December 23.

Experts suspect that the process may be delayed because the university is yet to get accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The ‘A’ grade awarded by NAAC to the university in April 2012 lapsed five years later in April 2017. Thereafter, the university failed to apply for re-accreditation on time and continues to operate without a grade.

“The University Grants Commission (UGC) states that a university should have an NAAC grade to be able to admit PhD scholars,” said Kushal Mude, coordinator of All India NET SET Teachers’ Organisation.

However, the university, in a statement, said that there were no limitations on holding admissions to PhD programmes, even without the accredition.

“UGC had issued a public notice on June 2, 2017, about categorisation of universities. This notice invited opinions on various aspects of categorisation [of universities] including the clause about only NET [National Eligibility Test] /SET [State Eligibility Test] candidates being allowed to be admitted to PhD programmes. On February 2, 2018, the UGC issued a gazette on the categorisation of universities, and it does not mention any limitations on PhD programmes of category -III universities,” said the statement. The University of Mumbai is a Category-III university.

However, a statement from the university dismissed the allegations. “We are proceeding on the accreditation process but this need not preclude us from conducting the PET,” read the statement from the varsity.

