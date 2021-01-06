e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai man who killed his friend before ending life had criminal past: Cops

Mumbai man who killed his friend before ending life had criminal past: Cops

The victim’s 53-year-old father told the police that his daughter had an affair with the man. However, when he found out that the was a criminal, he got his 22-year-old daughter engaged to another man.

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:39 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
The incident took place in Malad on Monday.
The incident took place in Malad on Monday. (Pic for representation)
         

Bangur Nagar police officers who are probing the Malad murder-suicide case said the 27-year-old man who shot his female friend before killing himself on Monday night had multiple cases of robberies, chain snatchings and extortion registered against him in Bangur Nagar, Malad, Malwani and Kandivli police stations.

The woman’s 53-year-old father told the police that his daughter had an affair with the man. However, when he found out that the was a criminal, he got his 22-year-old daughter engaged to another man. Police believe the two had met to discuss the arrangement between them at the back road of Infiniti Mall. “We are recording more statements to find out whether the couple had a suicide pact or if the man was angry about the woman getting engaged to someone else,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

Eyewitnesses told the police that they saw the duo at a stall near Link Road around 8.45pm on Monday. It was not clear if they were arguing , said eyewitnesses. The man then pulled a country-made revolver from his pocket and shot his friend in her head. He then shot himself. The stall workers and commuters alerted the police who reached the spot within minutes and rushed the couple to a nearby hospital, where both of them were declared dead on arrival.

top news
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘In line with public trust standards’
‘In line with public trust standards’
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In