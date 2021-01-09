10 newborns killed in massive blaze at Bhandara hospital in Maharashtra

IND USA
Fire brigade officials were able to rescue seven newborns from the neonatal unit.(HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Nagpur
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:16 AM IST

At least 10 newborn children died in a fire that broke out at the sick newborn care unit (SNCU) of Bhandara Civil Hospital, some 65 kms from Nagpur, on Saturday early morning.

Seven newborns were rescued from the hospital immediately after the fire broke out at around 2.00 am, said Pramod Khandate, the civil surgeon of Bhandara district. He added that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

“The fire brigade personnel have succeeded to rescue seven newborn children but could not save 10 other babies,” Khandate said.

There were 17 newborns admitted at the SNCU unit of the hospital when the fire broke out. A doctor and a nurse were on duty at the time of the incident. The nurse first noticed the smoke coming from the neonatal section and informed the hospital authorities. Fire brigade was called immediately, which rescued seven babies, who were then shifted to another ward, said Khandate.

The civil surgeon added that the patients in the ICU ward, dialysis wing and the labour ward were also shifted to other wards for safety after the incident. The fire brigade personnel reached the spot with fire tenders and started the rescue operation with the help of hospital employees.

All the infants killed in the blaze were between a month and three-months old. Three to four infants were charred to death while the rest of the casualties happened as oxygen supply was cut. The exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem of the bodies, Dr Khandate said.

The cause of the fire in the four-storey building is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit could have caused the tragedy. It was said that electric warmers were being used at the neonatal unit at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the tragic incident. “Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible,” Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has termed the incident unfortunate and appealed to the Maharashtra government to provide assistance to the aggrieved families.

"The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic," Gandhi wrote on Twitter. "My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives," he said and appealed to the Maharashtra government to provide every possible assistance to the families of the injured and deceased.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to health minister Rajesh Tope and the district collector, Sandeep Kadam, and the superintendent of police of Bhandara district, Vasant Jadhav. He has also ordered a probe into the cause of the tragedy.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Union home minister Amit Shah has expressed grief over the fire incident.

“The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss," tweeted the Union home minister.

The Union minister for transport, Nitin Gadkari, and the leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, also expressed their condolences.

The Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and instructed the Bhandara police to inquire the matter immediately and submit a report in this regard.

Senior officials, including the district collector, Sandip Kadam, civil surgeon of the district, Khandate, the district police superintendent, Vasant Jadhav and the deputy director of state health service, Sanjay Jaiswal, have reached the spot.

e-paper
