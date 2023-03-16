10 persons, including 3 children, hospitalised after fire erupts in Mulund building

Mumbai: Ten residents, including three children, of Jagruti society in Mulund West, were hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon after a fire erupted in the electric meter room on the ground floor of the building leading to heavy smoke spreading through all its seven floors. All of them are being treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday. Thane, India - March, 15, 2023: Fire at jagruti society vittal nager mulund , in Mumbai, India, on,wednesday, March, 15, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

While trying to escape the fire, 10 residents, including three children, fell unconscious on the stairs of the building. They were rescued and sent to a municipal hospital by the personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The admitted children were given non-invasive oxygen support.

Dr Vidya Thakur, chief medical superintendent, Municipal General Peripheral Hospitals said, “As a precautionary measure they have been given oxygen support as they are children. No one has any burn injuries. All of them have been admitted due to smoke inhalation but everyone’s condition is stable and likely to be discharged tomorrow.”

Eighty residents, who were trapped in their homes, were rescued by the fire brigade. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the fire was confined to the common electric meter cabin on the ground floor of seven-storeyed building, which is in Vitthal Nagar.

Sanjay Manjrekar, fire brigade chief, said, “The meter box of the building had caught fire and the smoke from the meter room spread to the whole building. Scared of the smoke, people came out running and got trapped. It was not a major fire but the smoke had spread to all the floors.”

The fire in the meter room was extinguished after the fire brigade disconnected the electricity and the PNG supply. According to the press statement by BMC’s disaster management cell, the fire was extinguished around 3:10pm.

Sulabh Jain, a social activist from Mulund, said, “The smoke from the fire was so heavy that it spread through all the floors. Some people locked themselves in their flat while some ran to the terrace. When I reached the spot, fire brigade officials were rescuing children from the building,”

(Additional inputs by Somita Pal)