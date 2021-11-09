Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra, state govt lauds district officers
mumbai news

100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra, state govt lauds district officers

More than 100 million Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra as the state aims to vaccinate all eligible population with at least one dose by November 30.
According to CoWIN dashboard, 100,137,366 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The cumulative number of doses administered under the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra crossed the 100-million mark on Tuesday, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. The NCP leader also congratulated all the people in the state and lauded the district officials on the milestone.

“Today Maharashtra crossed benchmark of administration of 100 Million covid vaccine doses. It was possible with active involvement of all District officers. Congratulations to all,” Tope said in a tweet.

Maharashtra is now the second state in the country to have administered 100 million vaccine doses against the disease, following Uttar Pradesh. According to data from the CoWIN portal’s dashboard, 135,219,387 doses have been delivered in Uttar Pradesh, the highest in the country, followed by 100,137,366 doses in Maharashtra. Earlier on October 13, nearly a month ago, the state had crossed the milestone of administering 90 million vaccine doses.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Covid-19: Two of eight WHO-approved vaccines from India, says Mandaviya

The announcement came as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, earlier on November 3, directed all district collectors to ensure that the eligible population in the state is immunised with at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of this month (November 30).

On Tuesday, 982 people tested positive for the disease in the state while 27 more people succumbed to their illness. So far, 6,619,329 confirmed Covid cases have been reported from the state and the death toll mounted to 140,430.

The capital city of Mumbai logged 274 new infections and one death on Tuesday as the city’s total caseload reached 758,947 and 16,282 people have died of Covid-19 so far.

Total recoveries in Maharashtra reached 6,461,956 after 1,293 people were discharged on the day. As many as 96,866 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative testing reached 63,399,355, the latest data showed.

Meanwhile, more than 1.09 billion (1,096,502,639) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across India, according to the CoWIN dashboard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccine maharashtra covid-19 update coronavirus
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP