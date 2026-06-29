MUMBAI: Eleven baby crocodiles trapped inside a water tank near Vihar Lake in Bhandup were rescued late on Saturday evening during a pre-monsoon cleaning and maintenance exercise. 11 baby crocodiles rescued from water tank in Bhandup

Workers carrying out cleaning operations at the water tank premises spotted several reptiles and immediately alerted the Mumbai forest department, which conducted the rescue operation with assistance from experts of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

The infant crocodiles were rescued during a 90-minute operation carried out under the supervision of forest officials and wildlife rescuers. According to a press statement issued by RAWW, the reptiles will undergo a medical examination before being released into their natural habitat within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The rescue comes less than a week after two baby crocodiles were found and rescued from another site during a similar exercise.

“Crocodiles are known to thrive in Mumbai’s three major suburban lakes and are occasionally seen in the Mithi River as well,” the RAWW statement said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sachin Repal, deputy conservator of forests, Thane Territorial Division; Santosh Dagle, range forest officer, Mumbai; and Rama Bhangre, round officer, Mulund. The rescue team also included Chinmay Joshi, zoologist and secretary of RAWW, Aman Singh from the RAWW rescue team, and local wildlife rescuer Hasmukh Valanju.