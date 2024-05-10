11, including dean of govt hospital booked for patient’s death

NAGPUR: A case of negligence has been registered against the dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur and ten other doctors over the death of a 59-year-old woman patient during a surgery in 2019, an official said on Thursday. The action follows a magisterial court order after which the Ajni police booked the accused. HT Image

According to police, Pushpa, the wife of Kewalram Patole, a retired superintendent of the district court and first cousin of state Congress president Nana Patole, was admitted to the hospital for thyroid complications.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A team of doctors, led by present dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye, who was then the head of the department of surgery, performed cosmetic thyroid surgery on Pushpa. The procedure took place on July 6, 2019, and the patient’s health deteriorated rapidly post-surgery, leading to her death. Allegations of negligence and misconduct were raised against the medical staff, with Patole claiming that the true cause of death was concealed by the doctors. The cause of death was initially stated to be cardiac arrest, but an inquiry committee later blamed medical negligence, as per the complaint.

Despite his attempts to lodge a complaint, the police did not register an FIR, prompting him to seek court intervention to book the doctors involved. However, Gajbhiye stated that the standard medical protocol was maintained during the surgery of the concerned patient at the hospital, in 2019. Among the other doctors who were booked by the police were- eight teachers of medical college and two resident doctors. “I met the local police to seek justice for my wife and they took the case lightly. I then approached the commissioner of police, twice but to no avail. This led me to approach the court of an additional chief judicial magistrate for an intervention into the matter,” Patole said.

Gajanan Tamte, the police in charge of Ajni police station, informed that after getting the directives from the court, they have booked all the concerned doctors, including the dean, Gajbhiye under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.