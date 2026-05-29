Mumbai: A week after three security guards allegedly fled with gold bangles worth ₹1.28 crore from a jewellery manufacturing unit in Kandivali, the Charkop police arrested two of the accused from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and recovered part of the stolen gold worth around ₹65 lakh.

₹1.28-Cr Kandiwali theft case: 2 held from Jammu and Kashmir, jewellery worth ₹65L recovered

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The accused, identified as Mohammed Shafir Mohammed Rashid Chaudhary and Wakar Ahmed Nazir Hussain alias Bittu, were arrested by the Charkop police from Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Gold bangles weighing 433 grams were recovered from their possession, which had allegedly been buried by the accused near the India-Pakistan border. Their alleged accomplice, Shahbaz Gujjar, remains on the run.

The case was registered on May 21 after complainant Ashok Amritlal Vaya, 63, owner of Shirji Manufacturers in Kandivali Industrial Estate in Chakop informed police that gold bangles weighing 864 grams and valued at ₹1.28 crore had been stolen from the company premises.

According to police, the company employed 32 workers and three security guards. On the night before the theft surfaced, Mohammed Shafir allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to Vaya claiming he was resigning as the company had not paid his salary.

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{{^usCountry}} When Vaya failed to contact him, he asked his manager, Mahendra Satikyuvar, to visit the premises. During the inspection, the manager found all three security guards missing and later discovered that a box containing gold bangles had also vanished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Vaya failed to contact him, he asked his manager, Mahendra Satikyuvar, to visit the premises. During the inspection, the manager found all three security guards missing and later discovered that a box containing gold bangles had also vanished. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on Vaya’s complaint, police registered a theft case against the trio and launched an investigation. During the probe, officers learnt that the accused had fled to their native place in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Charkop police team then travelled to Poonch district and, with the assistance of local police, tracked down the accused in a sensitive area near the India-Pakistan border.

“We visited the location where they had buried the gold bangles and recovered the gold. The two accused were subsequently taken into transit remand. Following this remand, they were brought to Mumbai for further legal proceedings,” said a police officer from Charkop police station.

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The two arrested accused were produced before a Borivali court on Thursday, which remanded them to police custody. Police said searches are underway to nab the third accused and recover the remaining gold.