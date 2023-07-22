Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Boy suffers head injuries afte fall from sixth floor of Bhiwandi building

Boy suffers head injuries afte fall from sixth floor of Bhiwandi building

ByNK Gupta
Jul 22, 2023 09:54 PM IST

He was playing hide and seek in an under construction building, and went to the sixth floor. He lost his balance and fell down to the ground floor on top of an auto parked below

Bhiwandi:A 12-year-old boy was saved after falling down from six floors of an under-construction building in Bhiwandi, said police on Friday.

The boy has been identified as Irshad Siraj Ahmad, 12, who lives with his parents on the fourth floor of the Jilani building in Roshan Baug area in Bhiwandi.

The incident happened between 5pm and 6 pm in an under construction building. Ahmad was playing a hide-and-seek game along with other children in the same building and went to the sixth floor to hide, but he lost his balance and fell down on top of an autorickshaw parked below the building. He suffered head injuries.

The locals and bystanders rushed to the spot when they heard the fall. They found that a boy had fallen on the roof of an auto-rickshaw. He was taken to a private hospital where his treatment is underway. The doctor from the hospital said that his MRI and Xray report showed that Ahmad was out of danger.

Bhoiwada Police Station said prima facie, it is a case of accident, and they have recorded the statement of the victim, family members and conducted the panchnama.

