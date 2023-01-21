14-year-old rapes disabled minor girl; friends shoot video for social media

Mumbai: Three minor boys were detained on Friday after one of them, a 14-year-old, allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl with a speech and physical disability at a public toilet in Ghatkopar West. The other two accomplices, aged 17 and 15, filmed the assault and shared the video on Instagram chatroom with friends.

The minors were detained and later produced before a Juvenile Justice Board which sent them to the Children’s Home in Dongri.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10pm on January 13 when the minor girl had gone to a public toilet in the area. The 14-year-old boy pushed her into the washroom and sexually assaulted her. The disabled girl could not scream for help.

The two friends of the boy were at the spot when the alleged incident took place.

A police official added, the three were later caught by the public and then the girl’s father, an auto-rickshaw driver, confronted them before their families. Upon learning what had happened, their parents slapped them and profusely apologised to the victim’s father. They also requested him not to file a police complaint as it will ruin their kids’ careers, the father did not file a complaint.

However, a few days later, the three boys, while chatting with other friends online, shared the video of the incident on Instagram as one of the three boys shot the sexual assault on his phone.

Both brothers of the girl received the video from one of their friends online. They then informed their father who approached the police on Friday and lodged a complaint.

The police have booked the trio under sections 376, 376 (J)(L), 323, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and 66(E) and 67(B) of Information Technology Act.

“We immediately acted on the complaint and detained the three children in conflict with the law on Friday and sent them to Children’s Home in Dongri,” said Sanjay Dahake, senior inspector of Ghatkopar police station.