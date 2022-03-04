1,733Cr Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation budget stresses on good lifestyle, sports facilities

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, presented the budget estimate for the year 2022-23, which emphasises on a good lifestyle for the citizens with the vision of ‘My City Fit City’ through improved health infrastructure, sports facilities and education.

Suryavanshi presented a budget of ₹1,773.56Cr wherein the expenditure is ₹1772.50Cr and the balance is ₹105Cr. No tax hike is proposed in the budget.

The KDMC has plans to build sports complexes, ground, stadiums and planetarium, introduce CBSE Board civic schools, new maternity homes, 68 health wellness centres and thalassemia centres.

“With this budget, we want to make the city a fit city with various projects that will help improve the lifestyle. At the same time, the need to have better health facilities is also our priority. Last year, due to the pandemic, the budget was majorly emphasising on health care facilities. This year, the civic body will also rope in the developmental works required for a better lifestyle,” said Suryavanshi while presenting the budget.

Sports will get a boost through various new projects including sports complexes, playgrounds and stadiums. At the same time, a major decision of not allowing any of the sports complexes or grounds for public or political events was taken by Suryavanshi.

The civic body has plans to build an indoor kabaddi stadium at the Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli MIDC. A multi-sports complex at Khambalpada in Dombivli MIDC is also proposed for sports like badminton, table tennis, carrom, athletics and others. An indoor kabaddi stadium and a football stadium at Barave in Kalyan will be developed.

A budgetary allocation of ₹20.80Cr has been done for these facilities.

“It is very necessary to promote sports to have a healthy lifestyle in the city. I want the city to be known as a fit city. We will remove the encroachments on reserved plots and use them as playgrounds. There should be at least 50 kabaddi, 3 football, 5 cricket, 25 volleyball and 10 kho–kho stadiums in the city. We will not allow any public or political events in such playgrounds,” said Suryavanshi.

Followed by the demand to have a separate burial for animals and birds in the city, the KDMC has also made special allocations for building new animal burial grounds in its limits for which a budgetary allocation of ₹7.50Cr is made.

KDMC has plans to develop a planetarium in the coming year along the lines of the Nehru Planetarium and also promote bird watching and photography.

Under the health sector, KDMC has plans to develop new maternity homes, a 100-bed maternity home at Shaktidham and Ganeshwadi and a 50-bed maternity home at Dombivli will be built. The civic body also has plans to develop a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital based on the idea of Lilavati or Bombay Hospital.

Both the civic hospitals of KDMC, Rukminibai and Shastri Nagar hospitals will have thalassemia centres.

For the health care facilities, a total of ₹43.65Cr has been allocated by the civic body. Meanwhile, ₹92.47Cr has been allotted for solid waste management and cleanliness in the city. A waste-to-energy project at Dombivli will be ready by December 2022.

In the education sector, the civic body has plans to introduce three civic schools with CBSE board in order to set up English medium civic schools.

Meanwhile, with a view to create energy out of maximum waste, the KDMC along with the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and the nearby gram panchayats, will prepare a cluster of waste management and generate a waste to energy project of 1,400 to 2,000 metric tonnes of waste on PPP (public- private-partnership).

“The civic body will not spend anything on this project and will be able to generate energy through the waste that is collected from all these cities,” said Suryavanshi.

