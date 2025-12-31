MUMBAI: Ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, Mumbai Police on Tuesday announced extensive security arrangements, deploying over 17,000 personnel across the city to maintain law and order. 17k police personnel to be deployed across city for New Year’s Eve

The police said that large crowds are expected at religious places, public spaces, hotels, shopping malls and popular celebration zones on Wednesday, prompting comprehensive security and traffic management measures to ensure an incident-free night.

A citywide bandobast has been planned, with the deployment of 10 additional commissioners of police, 38 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, 2,790 police officers and 14,200 constables. In addition, specialised units, including State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, quick response teams (QRTs), bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS), RCP platoons and home guards, will be stationed at sensitive and high-footfall locations.

Nakabandis will be set up across the city, while intensified patrolling and fixed-point security will be enforced in crowded areas, major roads and public venues. Traffic police personnel will also be deployed in large numbers to manage congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Senior police officers said the focus will be on preventing untoward incidents, regulating crowds and ensuring swift response to emergencies. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the police, adhere to traffic and safety norms, and celebrate responsibly.