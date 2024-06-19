17-year-old crashes car into tree in Santacruz

MUMBAI: A 17-year-old son of a banker crashed his multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) into a mango tree on North Avenue Road in Santacruz late at night on Monday, resulting in the tree falling. The police said they have registered a case against the youth and have even taken his blood samples to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the incident. Mumbai, India. June 18, 2024: 17-year-old boy arrested by Mumbai police after allegedly crashing his high-speed car into a tree in the Santcruz area of Mumbai. June 18, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place late at night on Monday when the minor, a resident of Firoshah Mehta Road in Santacruz, was heading home. “The boy was driving the Innova Crysta at high speed, lost control of the vehicle, veered onto the footpath, and subsequently crashed into a mango tree. The impact caused the tree to fall down,” said a police officer. “Fortunately, there was nobody around when the tree fell.”

The boy was promptly taken to the police station and subsequently to a hospital, where his blood sample was collected to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol.

“We have filed a case against the minor under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act. We will present the youth before the juvenile justice board and are awaiting the results of his blood tests,” said the police officer.