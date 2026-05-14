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17-year-old kills teen relative over Ludo dispute in Kalyan

The incident took place around 2am after the group returned from work and started playing Ludo on a mobile phone

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his teenage nephew and co-worker after a fight over a game of Ludo at a workers’ accommodation in Kalyan West early Wednesday morning. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim while he was asleep before fleeing the spot. He was later detained by the Khadakpada police. Both are natives of Nepal.

17-year-old kills teen relative over Ludo dispute in Kalyan

The victim, identified as Gokul Nepali, 18, had come to Kalyan to spend his vacation with his uncle. They were staying at a shared accommodation in Umbarde Kolivli locality along with other Nepalese workers employed at local eateries.

According to police, the incident took place around 2am after the group returned from work and started playing Ludo on a mobile phone. During the game, Gokul reportedly objected to one of the accused’s moves, leading to a heated argument between the two. Other occupants intervened and pacified them before everyone went to sleep.

Police said the accused remained upset over the altercation. Later, while Gokul was asleep, he allegedly entered the kitchen, picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck.

 
kalyan ludo police murder
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