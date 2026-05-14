THANE: A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his teenage nephew and co-worker after a fight over a game of Ludo at a workers’ accommodation in Kalyan West early Wednesday morning. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim while he was asleep before fleeing the spot. He was later detained by the Khadakpada police. Both are natives of Nepal.

17-year-old kills teen relative over Ludo dispute in Kalyan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, identified as Gokul Nepali, 18, had come to Kalyan to spend his vacation with his uncle. They were staying at a shared accommodation in Umbarde Kolivli locality along with other Nepalese workers employed at local eateries.

According to police, the incident took place around 2am after the group returned from work and started playing Ludo on a mobile phone. During the game, Gokul reportedly objected to one of the accused’s moves, leading to a heated argument between the two. Other occupants intervened and pacified them before everyone went to sleep.

Police said the accused remained upset over the altercation. Later, while Gokul was asleep, he allegedly entered the kitchen, picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim screamed for help during the attack, prompting the other occupants to rush to the spot. However, the accused fled immediately after the incident. Gokul was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim screamed for help during the attack, prompting the other occupants to rush to the spot. However, the accused fled immediately after the incident. Gokul was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Khadakpada police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. A search operation was launched following the murder, and the accused was later detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Khadakpada police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. A search operation was launched following the murder, and the accused was later detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ashok Honmane, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyan said, “The minor accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashok Honmane, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyan said, “The minor accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON