18 kids contract Covid at children's home in Maharashtra's Mankhurd

As many as 18 children tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a children's home in an eastern suburb of Maharashtra’s capital of Mumbai, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "Eighteen children have tested positive for Covid-19 at a children's home in Mankhurd. All children have been shifted to an isolation ward at a Covid centre in Vashi Naka," BMC said, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,666 new Covid-19 cases, which have taken its infection tally to 64,56,939, even as 3,301 patients were discharged. As many as 131 fatalities pushed the state's cumulative death toll to 137,157 and its active case tally rose to 52,844. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. There are 52,844 active cases at present.

Mumbai reported 345 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities—now the caseload in the city has gone up to 7,43,499 and the death toll to 15,974 deaths. According to the health department, Jalna, Akola, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia districts and Parbhani city did not report a single infection case on Sunday. There was no death due to Covid-19 in Nagpur and Akola divisions of the Vidarbha region during the day, the department added.

Mumbai region saw 845 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths during the day, which took its overall tally to 16,62,394 and toll to 34,976. Nashik division reported 828 cases, including 716 in Ahmednagar district, and Pune division saw 1,908 cases, including 406 in Satara, 505 in Solapur, 579 in Pune district. Kolhapur division logged 815 cases, including 419 in Sangli district, Aurangabad division 58 cases, Latur division 174 cases, Akola division 28 cases and Nagpur division reported 10 fresh cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said the state government plans to fully vaccinate all teaching and non-teaching staff against Covid-19 by September 5. Tope said while speaking to reporters in Jalna that a special drive was being conducted to vaccinate the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The health minister also said that a state task force was of the view that schools in districts where there were no positive cases of Covid-19 can be reopened. He added that the Maharashtra government is on the alert due to the upcoming festival season after Kerala recorded 31,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day after Onam celebrations.

