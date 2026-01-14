MUMBAI: Around 18% of candidates contesting the elections to the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have a criminal record. That’s 81 of the 452 candidates contesting the 96 seats in the corporation. 18% of MBMC candidates face criminal charges.

Among political parties, the BJP holds the record – 46 of the party’s 86 candidates in the fray have cases registered against them. They are followed by 12 of the 81 candidates fielded by the Shiv Sena; 7 from the Shiv Sena (UBT); 5 from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (NMS); 4 Congress candidates; 4 from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); and 3 from the NCP (SP).

According to information in affidavits published on the MBMC’s website, the types of cases pending against these candidates range from rape to attempt to murder, fraud, criminal breach of trust, obstruction of government work and assault. Of the 46 BJP candidates with FIRs, 30 have been implicated in cases of fraud.

According to the MBMC portal, BJP candidate Dinesh Jain from ward 20 has a staggering 10 cases against him, including charges for fraud and breach of trust. Manoj Dubey (BJP) from ward 21 has 9 cases against him, with serious charges similar to those against Jain. Ashok Tiwari (BJP) from ward 1 has 8 cases, including charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and fraud. Amjad Sheikh of the NCP too has eight cases registered against him.

Those with 6 cases against them include former BJP deputy mayor, Hasmukh Gehlot, Dhruvkishore Patil, Anil Virani, Deepti Bhatt and Anita Patil. Several candidates have 5 cases registered against them, including former mayor Dimple Mehta. Prashant Dalvi faces one case of rape and two of fraud.

Candidates with four cases each against them are BJP’s Varsha Bhanushali, who has been sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh in a bribery case.

In addition, Anil Bhosale, a rebel independent candidate from the BJP, has 3 criminal cases against him, including one for rape.