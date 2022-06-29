19 killed as 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Kurla
At least 19 people were killed and several others were injured after a portion of a four-storey building collapsed in Kurla (east), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.
While at least 14 people have been rescued so far, search operations are underway as more people are believed to be buried under the debris, they added.
A portion of ‘D wing’ of a building in Naik Nagar Society collapsed at around 11.52 pm on Monday. A team of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and National Disaster Response Force immediately rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, the BMC said in a statement.
The occupants of the building were mainly tenants who were working as daily wage labourers and security guards. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Sion and Rajawadi, the civic body added. While 10 people have been discharged, four persons continue to receive treatment in the hospital.
The building that collapsed was constructed in 1975 on a plot that was then owned by the district collector of Mumbai suburbs. According to BMC officials, the civic body had declared the building ‘dilapidated’ in 2013. The residents, however, carried out a structural audit after the local ward office disconnected electricity and water connections in 2015. The report claimed the building was in a “repairable” state, the officials said.
“We will have to recheck the structural auditor’s report which said the building could be repaired. In case of private buildings, the BMC allows societies to conduct an audit by any empaneled auditor to avoid allegations that the civic body has purposefully declared a building dilapidated,” BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who visited the spot, said. A detailed investigation will be carried out and the audit report will also be assessed, Chahal added.
Mahadev Shinde, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, where the incident took place said, “After an auditor submits a report stating the condition of the building is repairable, we have to accept it, considering it’s a private building and our authority is limited in these cases. However, since past five years we were sending the tenants regular notices to carry out repair works,”
Ashish Kumar, deputy commandant, NDRF labelled the incident as a sandwich collapse. “100 NDRF personnel are on site working on the rescue operations,” said Kumar.
Nidhi Choudhary, collector of Mumbai suburbs, who visited the site on Tuesday afternoon said that the building was built on collector land. “The land was given to Naik Nagar society in the year 1966 and building came up around the year 1975. The BMC had declared it dilapidated. The planning authority is BMC and they will take further action,” said Choudhary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
