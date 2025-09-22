19-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who worked with him in a jewellery workshop and lived in the same neighbourhood as him. (Shutterstock)

“The girl approached us with her parents, saying the accused took advantage of her and sexually assaulted her a few months ago, after which she became pregnant,” said a police officer.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the Dindoshi police station booked the accused under section 65(1) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.