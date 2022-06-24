Kalyan police arrest 2 in ATM theft case; main accused still at large
The Kalyan police arrested two persons who were involved in the Kharghar ATM theft on June 11. The police team also recovered ₹20 lakh cash from the accused.
However, the main accused behind the multiple ATM thefts are still at large.
Investigations have now revealed that the main kingpins of the gang train the newly hired thieves on how to use gas cutters and impart technical knowledge regarding ATMs.
According to police officials, the main gang leader chooses youngsters who are well versed in technology for the job. The main accused then leaves with the major booty, leaving some share for the juniors. They only communicate through different weblinks with the juniors. The Kalyan police have arrested two such junior members of the gang. The arrested accused are identified as Sarafuddin Khan and Umesh Prajapati.
However, it was some other gang that robbed another ATM in Mira Road on Wednesday.
Umesh Mane Patil, Assistant Police Commissioner, said, “Our seven different teams are working on the case. We found that seven accused are involved in the Kalyan theft case. The two were arrested from Shilphata following a tip off. During the course of the investigation, we found that these two were involved in the ATM theft that occurred in Kharghar on June 11 this year. Four cars used in different thefts too were recovered from them along with cash of ₹20 lakh, which they had kept in a bank.”
The main ATM theft cash is yet to be recovered by the officials. An officer said, “The kingpins of the gang guide these people and take a majority of the booty. We are using technical intelligence to trace them.”
Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University, on Friday. On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU.
BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials. BKU's Muzaffarnagar district president, Yogesh Sharma, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.
Soon, over 16 crore people will be fully vaccinated against Covid in Uttar Pradesh
Soon, over 16 crore people in the state will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure, claimed the press statement issued by the government. According to the data from the Cowin portal, 15,98,24,787 people had got their second dose by Friday 5 pm. Over 17.54 crore first doses have been administered in U.P., the statement further added.
Four Union ministers, Yogi give a push to Mathura-Vrindavan projects at Delhi meeting
Four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari's residence in New Delhi on Friday to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh. “The road projects given the nod at the meeting will cost about ₹15,000 crore,” said a senior government functionary.
Govt bonanza for SC, general category students preparing for Civil Services mains
Scheduled Caste and general category candidates, who have passed the preliminary examination of Civil Services 2022, can prepare for the mains from any reputed coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Delhi the cost of which will be borne by the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
