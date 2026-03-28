Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    2 cops held for abducting forex courier, robbing $10,000; 3 aides on the run

    According to investigators, the victim, a Vile Parle resident employed as a delivery executive with a Bandra-based forex firm, was targeted on Wednesday while en route to deliver foreign currency to a client. Around 2 pm, he was allegedly intercepted near Juhu Circle by five men travelling in a car, forced inside and assaulted

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 5:24 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: Two constables of the Mumbai Police were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a forex company delivery executive and robbing him of $10,000 (over 9 lakh) in Juhu; three accomplices are on the run, police said.

    2 cops held for abducting forex courier, robbing $10,000; 3 aides on the run
    2 cops held for abducting forex courier, robbing $10,000; 3 aides on the run

    The Juhu Police Station arrested Sanjay Shinde, 33, of the BKC police station, and Gajendra Rajput, 40, posted at Jogeshwari police station.

    According to investigators, the victim, a Vile Parle resident employed as a delivery executive with a Bandra-based forex firm, was targeted on Wednesday while en route to deliver foreign currency to a client. Around 2 pm, he was allegedly intercepted near Juhu Circle by five men travelling in a car, forced inside and assaulted.

    Police said the accused threatened to implicate him in a false case before driving towards Dahisar, where they allegedly robbed him of the cash.

    The incident came to light after the victim shouted for help, passersby then dialed the police helpline number and alerted the police control room. Soon, a patrol team reached the spot and apprehended Shinde, while others managed to flee.

    Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, extortion, dacoity and impersonation.

    Shinde was produced before a court and remanded for 10 days of police custody. After questioning Shinde, the Juhu police arrested Rajput from his residence in Thane on Friday.

    Police said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused and recover the stolen currency. They are also probing how the accused obtained the victim’s delivery route details.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/2 Cops Held For Abducting Forex Courier, Robbing $10,000; 3 Aides On The Run
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes