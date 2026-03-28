MUMBAI: Two constables of the Mumbai Police were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a forex company delivery executive and robbing him of $10,000 (over ₹9 lakh) in Juhu; three accomplices are on the run, police said. 2 cops held for abducting forex courier, robbing $10,000; 3 aides on the run

The Juhu Police Station arrested Sanjay Shinde, 33, of the BKC police station, and Gajendra Rajput, 40, posted at Jogeshwari police station.

According to investigators, the victim, a Vile Parle resident employed as a delivery executive with a Bandra-based forex firm, was targeted on Wednesday while en route to deliver foreign currency to a client. Around 2 pm, he was allegedly intercepted near Juhu Circle by five men travelling in a car, forced inside and assaulted.

Police said the accused threatened to implicate him in a false case before driving towards Dahisar, where they allegedly robbed him of the cash.

The incident came to light after the victim shouted for help, passersby then dialed the police helpline number and alerted the police control room. Soon, a patrol team reached the spot and apprehended Shinde, while others managed to flee.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, extortion, dacoity and impersonation.

Shinde was produced before a court and remanded for 10 days of police custody. After questioning Shinde, the Juhu police arrested Rajput from his residence in Thane on Friday.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused and recover the stolen currency. They are also probing how the accused obtained the victim’s delivery route details.