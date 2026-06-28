2 Mumbai tourists die, 19 injured after vehicle falls into a gorge in Pune: Cop

Two persons died and 19 others were injured after a vehicle carrying 22 employees of a private company from Mumbai fell into a gorge and overturned near Pabe village in Pune’s Velhe around 1.15am on Sunday, police said.

All injured were admitted to Velhe Rural Hospital. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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The group was travelling to Rajgad Fort via the Pabe Ghat route when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle at the final bend near Pabe village, police said.

“The vehicle crashed through the roadside safety barrier and fell nearly 40 to 50 feet into a gorge before overturning,” an officer said

Police identified the deceased as Vishwas Baburao Satam (25) and Dhwani Chandresh Thakkar (23). Thakkar died on the spot after being trapped between two seats. Driver Sandeep Tukaram Gaikwad was also trapped beneath the overturned vehicle and sustained injuries, police said.

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Following the accident, Rajgad police alerted Velhe police and the Haveli Disaster Management Rescue Team. Rescue personnel, with assistance from local villagers, carried out an operation to rescue the injured passengers.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant police inspector (API) Kishor Shelke of Velhe police station said, “The accident occurred between 1am and 2am on Sunday. A rescue operation was immediately launched with the assistance of the disaster management team, and the bodies were recovered from the incident site.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant police inspector (API) Kishor Shelke of Velhe police station said, “The accident occurred between 1am and 2am on Sunday. A rescue operation was immediately launched with the assistance of the disaster management team, and the bodies were recovered from the incident site.” {{/usCountry}}

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The vehicle was stuck against a tree and diesel leakage, along with the ignition being switched on, created a possible fire risk, officials said. JCB and ropes were used to lift the vehicle, the seat belt and seat cushion were cut to free the driver. Police have recorded his statement at the Velhe police station.

All injured were admitted to Velhe Rural Hospital. Police sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination and other legal formalities. “The post-mortem examination of the deceased is currently underway. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving, and further investigation is in progress,” Shelke said.